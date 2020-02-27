(MCKEE, Ky.) – Tiger Nation slept wonderfully on Wednesday night, knowing that regardless of the outcome against North Laurel Friday night, the Tigers will be back in the hunt for the 13th region title. Clay County handily defeated a talented Red Bird Cardinals squad 90-54 in the 49th District Semi’s, advancing to the title to face the Jaguars for their third meeting this season.
The return of Connor Robinson (25pts) was huge for the Tigers, as he had been out with injury since January 30th. Robinson’s presence was immediately felt, as he led the team in scoring, doing so very efficiently. Robinson shot 10-15 from the field, and 5-9 from behind the arc. He wasn’t the lone Tiger with a solid night however, as the high-powered Clay offense seemed to be firing on all cylinders.
Evan Langdon was dominant in the low post, scoring 23 points and four rebounds. Connor Farmer would pour in 18 points, and sharpshooter Jacob Curry would add 14 points, along with three three-point baskets. Jakob Begley and Raven Abner each added three points apiece, while yet again playing stellar defense. Abner posted six assists and four steals, while Begley locked down Red Bird’s Austin Napier, holding him to only 14 points.
Farmer also finished with a double-double as he had 10 assists in the game.
Clay County would jump all over Red Bird from the outset. The Tigers would lead 22-8 at the end of the first, extending it to a 45-24 lead at the halftime break. Clay County did a great job of making the most of their opportunities, scoring 16 in transition, and converting 10 second chance points. Clay would attack the rim as well, scoring 36 points in the paint. When the Tigers click like this, they are the most dangerous team in the 13th region.
Not much changed after halftime, as Clay would still come out with the hot hand. The Tigers posted 24 in the third quarter, and 21 in the fourth to ice the contest. Coach Glenn Gray now has the chance to claim the 49th district title for the first time since February of 2017. With their sights set on North Laurel on Friday night, expect the two heavyweights to clash all night long.
Connor Robinson – 25pts; Evan Langdon – 23pts; Connor Farmer – 18pts; Jacob Curry – 14pts; Jakob Begley – 3pts; Raven Abner – 3pts; Tate Farmer – 4pts.
