The Clay County Tigers (8-3) wrapped up their first ever King of the Bluegrass tournament this past week, starting slow but finishing hot. The Tigers would go 1-2 in tournament play, defeating Palmetto (FL), while falling to 2nd ranked Madisonville-North Hopkins and Louisville Trinity. “The bright lights seemed to get us at first,” said Tiger coach Glenn Gray. “Once we settled in against Trinity, I felt we played well. We played three very good ball clubs, it was a great experience for us,” he added.
Madisonville-North Hopkins – (LOUISVILLE, Ky.) – The Tigers were simply outmatched against potential state champion candidate Madisonville-North Hopkins, falling 83-57 to the Maroons. Madisonville’s (11-1) lone loss came to Collins in the King of the Bluegrass championship. Clay County simply couldn’t keep up with the sheer athleticism of the Maroons and D1 talent Kenny White. White led the Maroons with 30 points.
Clay would trail 15-11 after the 1st quarter, however it was all Madisonville in the 2nd. The Maroons would pull away to lead 38-20 at the half, then would outscore the Tigers 24-15 in the 3rd period to essentially ice the contest.
Jacob Curry would lead the Tigers with a huge 21-point effort. Curry went 2-6 from behind the arc, while also adding a team high five assists in the win. Connor Robinson would pour in 19 points to round out the double digit scoring for the Tigers. Robinson would grab nine boards, finishing one shy of a double-double.
Despite the tough loss, Coach Gray remained optimistic and upbeat. “That’s one of, if not the best team we’ll see,” said Gray. “Madisonville is a great ball club. They shell-shocked us early on and we never recovered. I like that my guys showed fight. They never gave up.”
Evan Langdon would add eight points and three boards, Jakob Begley four points, three rebounds, Raven Abner three points two boards, rounded out by Nathan Collins two points.
Trinity – (LOUISVILLE, Ky.) – After suffering a tough loss to Madisonville, the Tigers bounced back in a strong way, falling 60-58 to a highly touted, defending state champion Louisville Trinity team. “We really settled down and played a much better game than the day before,” said Gray. “We shot the ball more efficiently, played smarter, and gave fantastic effort. I’m proud of how they fought,” added Gray.
Connor Robinson, who has been battling lower back issues, poured in a team high 22 points. He and Jacob Curry (14pts) led the team once again in scoring, giving the Tigers an offensive push. Clay would find themselves in a war at halftime, down 32-27. The Tigers would go blow for blow with Trinity, unable to stop the duo of Ethan Hodge (15pts) and Zach Stahlman (15pts). Hodge and Stahlman seemingly made huge baskets in crucial moments, keeping the Tigers on their heels.
Clay County had a last second attempt for the win, only to come up just short. “We put ourselves in a great spot to win but the shot just didn’t fall,” said Gray. “Again, very proud of the effort put forth by our guys, they gave it all they had.”
Raven Abner would add eight points, Tate Farmer nine, and Connor Farmer five points to round out the scoring for the Tigers.
Palmetto (FL) – (LOUISVILLE, Ky.) – A screeching halt to a three-game losing skid was just what the doctor ordered for the Tigers, as they defeated a very athletic Palmetto team 75-64 in their final game of the King of the Bluegrass tournament. “We were outsized but handled it very well,” said Gray. “Palmetto is a great ball club and it was a good win for us to get back on track.”
Tied 35-35 at the half, the Tigers once again found themselves in a battle.
A more balanced attack from the Tigers proved to be the recipe for success, as it has been early in the season. Four double-digit scorers, and a dominant 37-21 effort on rebounding propelled the Tigers to a much-needed victory. Evan Langdon led the Tigers with his 20-10 double-double performance. Connor Robinson poured in 19 points and eight rebounds, while Jacob Curry added 12 points, nailing two three-point buckets in the process.
Strong play from junior guard Raven Abner (11 points) continued, as Abner has grown into one of, if not the most versatile player in the region. Abner has been injected into the starting lineup at times as well as coming off the bench, and his success helps his teammates around him. Tate Farmer (six points) has also earned more minutes, as he is having a strong start to his junior season as well. Connor Farmer rounded out the Tigers with another solid game, pouring in seven points, four rebounds and four assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.