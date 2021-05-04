After having their Friday evening game with Southwestern derailed due to COVID-19, the Tigers came out early Saturday afternoon to manhandle the Harlan County Black Bears 10-0 in five innings of work. The Tigers once again smartly went with a two-pitcher duo as John Hubbard got the win, while Ben Buttery got plenty of relief work.
Clay County scored early and often, as the Tigers posted six runs in the first inning, followed by three in the third and their final run in the bottom of the 5th. Smacking eight hits, Clay was led at the plate by Brandin Crawford and Zach Saylor. Crawford and Saylor punished the baseball, each collecting two hits with a double and an RBI.
“We came out and handled our business,” said Tiger coach Jason Smith. “This is a group that feeds off one another. When one gets rolling we all get rolling, and the momentum we gained early was all we needed. Games like this are where bad habits can form, and we focus as if each inning is 0-0. Our pitching was excellent, JL (John Hubbard) and Ben (Buttery) both got some solid work and will be available soon. Very proud of my guys today.”
Connor Farmer – 1-1, 1 Run; Bradan Owens – 2 runs, 1 RBI; Ethan Jackson – 1 Run; Brandin Crawford – 2-4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Thomas Jackson – 1-2, 1 RBI; Ryan Hastings – 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 Run; Hogan Hinkle – 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 Run; Zach Saylor – 2-3, 1 Run, 1 RBI. John Hubbard – (W) 2.0IP, 1 hit, 5 SO’s; Ben Buttery – 3.0IP, 8 SO’s.
