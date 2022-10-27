(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Tigers (6-3) will look to close out their season with seven wins, as they travel to Garrard County (3-6) to face the Lions in the final contest of the regular season. Clay County was defeated by the Lions last season, 30-24 in Manchester, so revenge should be fresh on the mind of the Tigers.
Coach Mike Sizemore knows the importance of closing out the season on a high note, as the Tigers know the playoffs loom. With that said, it’s still a week-to-week operation, as Clay County simply isn’t overlooking anyone. Coming off a big senior night, Coach Sizemore wants his team to be focused and ready for this upcoming game.
“It's a game that once again we have to be able to show the maturity to go on the road the week after senior night and the week before playoffs and play with great effort,” said Sizemore. “Garrard has a good team and has played some very good teams this year so we must be ready to play against a solid opponent with speed and skill to go along with very good offensive line. They will pose a challenge with that game, especially being at their home field so our guys have to be ready to play a football game this Friday night.”
Stopping a few of Garrard’s key players will definitely be a challenge on Friday night, says Sizemore. “Garrard has a nice football team and will provide a lot of challenges for us, it's going to be their last game at home this season, so you know they are going to be fired up to play us,” added Sizemore. “They have some nice players at the skill positions and at least one elite lineman that is as good as anybody around so our work will definitely be cut out for us as we go on the road this week. We need to continue to do the things that have brought us success and be very efficient with possessions when we have the football in order to give ourselves a chance at success on the road.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM at Garrard County High School. Good luck, Tigers!
