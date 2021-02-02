HYDEN, Ky. – A thrilling 70-68 win in Hyden gave the Clay County Tigers their 4th win of the season and was capped off by a dominant 34-point performance by Connor Farmer. Farmer was the talk of the night as he was on fire from the very beginning. “He looked like his normal self out there, not surprised in the slightest,” said Coach Glenn Gray. “It was one of those nights where everyone realized he needed the ball in his hands, and he made some huge, huge plays for us.”
Farmer scored 10 of his 34 in the first quarter, nailing two of his four threes in the opening period. Sharpshooter Raven Abner also added a three as well, continuing his streak of hitting one in each game this season. Clay would lead 17-11 after the first.
The Tigers kept the lead for the entirety of the contest, but seemingly couldn’t put the Eagles away. Leslie had a huge game from Trenton Day, as he hit the Tigers for 26 points and seven rebounds. Clay would stay hot despite his efforts, as Farmer and Connor Robinson (19pts) couldn’t be stopped. Robinson had an injury scare early in the first quarter, but he would return after a brief moment on the bench. Clay would lead 36-26 at the half.
Robinson and Tate Farmer (2pts) would push the Tigers out to a 10-point run to begin the 3rd quarter, however a three from Leslie’s Wyatt Hensley (10pts) would keep the Eagles right in the mix. Clay wouldn’t allow the gap to be closed, as they went bucket-for-bucket with Leslie County. The Eagles couldn’t get within’ range to defeat the Tigers until the closing minutes, as a three-point barrage and a buzzer beater from deep would push the Tigers to a mere two-point win in Hyden.
Connor Farmer (34pts); Connor Robinson (19pts); Raven Abner (7pts); Jeremy Hibbard (5pts); Cole Garrison (3pts); Tate Farmer (2pts).
