COVINGTON, Ky. – The top team in the state of Kentucky Covington Catholic Colonels played host to the Tigers Friday night, as Clay narrowly lost 52-41. This was the first time Clay has squared off head-to-head against Covington Catholic since their meeting in the state tournament in 2014, when the Colonels defeated the Tigers 80-78.
Tiger Coach Glenn Gray was thrilled with the effort his team gave against the top ranked team in the state. “I thought our guys didn’t back down one ounce,” he said. “We went into this matchup no differently than any other, and I think we proved more to ourselves than we did anyone else. When we play to our capability, the sky is the limit.”
Covington Catholic grabbed an early 12-9 lead at the end of the first as the Tigers were responding to every Colonel basket with one of their own. Senior guards Connor Robinson (25pts) and Connor Farmer (11pts) led the way for Clay, as defense prevailed in this matchup for both sides. A low scoring affair was highlighted by aggressive play on both ends of the court, leaving many wanting a rematch. Cov-Cath would extend their lead 28-18 at the half, finally pushing ahead of the Tigers. The Colonels drilled seven three-pointers in the first half alone.
Showing why they’re the top ranked team in the state, Covington Catholic came out of the half fired up and forced a Clay timeout with 5:39 in the third, ahead 32-18. The Tigers simply couldn’t bounce back from the deficit, as Covington Catholic would close things out, 52-41 in the final minutes.
Connor Robinson – 25 points, Connor Farmer – 11 points, Tate Farmer – 3 points, Raven Abner – 2 points.
