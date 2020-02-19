(MCKEE, Ky.) – Tiger nation was all smiles Thursday night as Clay County completed their sweep of the Jackson County Generals, winning 84-70 on the road in Mckee. Seniors Jacob Curry and Evan Langdon poured in 19 points each, while the team was led by Connor Farmer’s 22-point effort. Farmer has the hot hand as of late and is stepping up majorly in Connor Robinson’s absence.
Clay would hold a seven-point 21-14 lead at the end of the first, as Farmer would erupt for seven of his 22 points. Curry, Jakob Begley (4pts) and Raven Abner (13pts) would each nail a three pointer to add salt to the wound. Begley would once again stuff the stat sheet, tossing nine assists, two steals, and four rebounds.
A 22-point 2nd quarter for the Generals stunned the Clay County crowd in attendance, as Jackson’s Logan Rose would snap for 12 points to cut the Clay lead to 37-36 at the break. Rose has been a star for the Generals this season, averaging 13.7ppg and a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per game. Jackson would see a different Tiger team after the half, as Clay County Coach Glenn Gray fired up the Tigers with a motivating pep talk.
The Clay defense blanketed the Generals in the 2nd half, allowing only eight points in the third quarter, putting the finishing touches on a solid 49th district road win. Clay shared the ball extremely well once again, finishing with 22 assists, while also winning the rebound battle 29-24. When the Tigers do those things well, you can almost always chalk up a W in the scorebook.
Connor Farmer – 22pts; Jacob Curry – 19pts; Evan Langdon – 19pts; Raven Abner – 13pts; Jakob Begley – 4pts; Tate Farmer – 4pts; Colby Sams – 3pts.
