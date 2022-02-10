(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – This season has come and gone in a flash. With only a few games remaining on the schedule, Clay County (6-17) will wrap things up against Bell County (18-4) and Lynn Camp (15-8). The two remaining games will be very tough, as two great teams stand in Clay’s way.
Bell County – Coach Brad Sizemore leads an 18-4 squad into Manchester primed to take on the youthful Tigers. Stopping Bell County is not an easy task, as they have atheltes all over the court. Priority number one will be facing Cameron Burnett (18.7ppg) and Dawson Woolum (16.2ppg). The duo can score on anyone and have gave the 13th region fits this season. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30PM, February 10th, at Clay County High School.
Lynn Camp – The Wildcats have shown that they can compete with anyone this season, living up to some of their preseason hype. Led by one of the region’s top players in Micah Engle (25.7ppg), the Wildcats pose a threat to anyone on any given night. Engle could explode, as well as Gavin Allen (12.5ppg) and Duane Sparks (10.3ppg). Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30PM, February 14th, at Lynn Camp High School.
