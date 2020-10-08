Due to COVID-19, the original scheduling of Clay County vs Letcher County Central has now been replaced with a home game for the Tigers against the Casey County Rebels. Casey County (1-2) has only defeated McCreary County Central, while losing to Russell County and Taylor County.
Coach Steve Stonebraker leads the Rebels into Manchester behind the efforts of Ethan Willoughby, a QB whose tossed for 222 yards this season, along with three scores. Elijah Pitman leads the Rebel backfield, as he has 122 yards on 11 carries. He and Willoughby control the ground game in total for the Rebels, as each have 11 carries this season.
Overall, expect a fired-up Casey County team, as kids are simply just excited to be playing the game they love with all that’s going on in not only Kentucky, but the world. Clay County will rely on the strong arm of freshman QB Tate Rice, and his elite core of wide receivers. Kickoff is slated for 7:30PM, Friday, at Tiger Stadium.
