The Tigers (5-14) have yet another tough three game stretch. Clay County is faced with heading up a high-scoring Cordia team at home, followed by two tough road matchups, one in Lexington with Bryan Station, the other, a rematch with dreaded 49th district rival, North Laurel.
Cordia – Fresh off the heels of a stellar 128-105 loss to Harlan County, Cordia will be fired up looking to replicate that offensive success. Expect Greg Brooks (23.9ppg) to light it up from all over the court, while Naz Welch (18.8ppg) and Jago Robinson (13.4ppg) round out the high scoring for the Lions. Clay County must bring an intense defensive effort in this one. Tip-off is scheduled for January 27th, 6:30 p.m., at Clay County High School.
Bryan Station – The Defenders (8-8) sit at 4-1 in a tough 42nd district. Clay County is tasked with making the trip to Lexington and knocking off one of the 11th region’s best. JMarious Lindsay (17.5ppg) is the leading scorer and should be a guy that the Tigers really focus on defensively. Expect Trenton Cutwright (14.1ppg) to be a threat from anywhere on the court as well. Bryan Station is an athletic group, and the Tigers must come ready. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30PM, January 28th at Bryan Station High School.
North Laurel – The Jaguars don’t require much more of an explanation than the one they’ve already given. Reed Sheppard and Ryan Davidson are easily the region’s best duo, and after the thrashing they laid on the Tigers last week, it’s safe to bet that Clay County will do what they can to simply make it out of this contest and try to improve from it. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30PM, January 29th, at North Laurel High School.
