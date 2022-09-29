(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Tigers (4-1) are squared away to meet powerhouse Johnson Central (3-2) in a fierce home district matchup. The Golden Eagles rarely ever lose, and this year already boast two losses, one to North Laurel, and the other to Ironton Ohio. The losses place Johnson Central near the middle of the 4A pack, but don’t count them out just yet – this will be a very tough contest for our Tigers.
Clay County Head coach Mike Sizemore knows the importance of this game and knows the quality of his opponent as well. “Johnson Central is a very talented team and still right there as one of the top teams in the state,” said Sizemore. “It’s going to take a great effort on our side against those guys this week. They have really improved every game this week and will provide a very tough challenge in how they run their offense while also getting after teams on defense.”
Coach Sizemore and Co. are taking the slow approach this season, while knowing the significance of the game that lies ahead. “We have to treat every game as its own deal and not look too far ahead at this point,” said Sizemore. “We like where we are at this point of the season but know that beginning last week, we have to be able to focus each week and win, lose, or draw be prepared to get right back in there and play another quality opponent week in and week out right now. It’s easy to get sidetracked and look at the big picture but we have to focus on improving ourselves every week and being the best team that we can be every Friday night. If we do those things then we can reach our potential as a team this season.”
If the Tigers can stick to their fundamentals, do the small things right, and continue to build upon the foundation they’ve laid, this could be another good night for Tiger Football. “For us to be successful, we have to be physical at all parts of the game and be able to sustain drives,” said Sizemore. “We need to win the small battles throughout the game that ultimately put you in a position to have success on the grand scheme of the contest.”
Kickoff is slated for 7:30PM, September 30th, at Tiger Stadium.
