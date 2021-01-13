Finally! After a delay to the season opener, fans will finally get a look at the Clay County Tigers in action for the first time this week. The Tigers are set to begin their season with a two-game home stretch against Leslie County and Corbin, followed by a road trip to Jackson County.
Leslie County (12-17 last year) – The Eagles will look to be one of the most improved teams in the always competitive 14th region as they have a senior laden lineup and sharp shooting. The Tigers will have their hands full with Trenton Day (19.1ppg) and Kobe Bowling (16.8ppg), a high scoring guard tandem that can also play well on the defensive end. Clay County hasn’t faced Leslie County since December of 2016, a 72-64 loss in Hyden. Rounding out Leslie County are Wyatt Hensley, Trent Asher, and 6’4 senior Jason Baker.
Corbin (16-14 last year) – After a dismal near .500 finish last season, the Hounds will look for revenge all year long. Like Clay, Corbin has been hit with COVID-19 cancellations for their first three games of the season. However, look for the Redhounds to come out hot with new high-scoring transfer Hayden Llewellyn. Llewellyn will strive to mesh with returning Corbin starter Carter Stewart (4.8ppg), a freshman who is poised for a breakout year. Josh Hibbitts also returns for Tony Pietrowski and the ‘Hounds. Clay defeated Corbin last season 91-74 in the season opener.
Jackson County (13-17 last year) – One of Clay’s most fierce rivalries, the Generals are looking for a bounce back year as they return the majority of their lineup. Jackson County loses team leader Logan Rose to graduation, but Clay Akemon (14.2ppg) is back, along with juniors Andrew Madden (8.7ppg), Trenton Hammonds (4.9ppg), and Colby Bales. Also, back for the Generals is Jude Lakes (10.6ppg), a freshman guard with high scoring potential. Look for this to be a highly competitive game as it always is.
