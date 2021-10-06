Clay County (4-2) will square off with district rival Letcher County (5-1) on Friday night, for what should be the Tigers most physical game to date. Clay County hasn’t locked horns with Letcher Central since 2019, when the Tigers were victorious, 28-7.
With that being said, Letcher Central is one of the top teams in Eastern Kentucky for a reason this year. Coach Mike Sizemore agrees, as he says Letcher is as solid as they come. “Letcher is a very solid opponent and are ranked near the top in all the class 4A polls, so we know they are going to be a challenging opponent when they come to Tiger Stadium,” he said. “They have a lot of kids back that can really play on their team that contributed over the past several years and you can see how they have improved on film over the course of the past couple years and that has to be a testament to their program over there.”
Keeping the same approach during the week of practice, and consistency are what will help guide the Tigers thru another tough week. “It starts out the same for us every week when it comes to what we must do, we want to play fundamentally sound, physical football on both sides of the ball and do our best to take care of the football when we have possession,” said Sizemore. “Letcher is a great football team, and our guys have to be ready to play when Friday rolls around. We need to be efficient in everything we do to put ourselves in a position to have success against a great team Friday night.”
Stopping Carson Adams will be a focal point for the Tigers. The Letcher QB is proficient in running and passing, and the dual threat will undoubtedly keep the Tiger defense on their toes. “In order to have success, we have to be efficient in defending their quarterback,” said Sizemore. “He is a great player that makes a lot of plays for them in both the running and passing game. It feels like he has been playing over there as long as I have been here, and he has been making plays for them in all over those years, so he brings a wealth of experience to the field. They also have a solid offensive line and several skill kids that can cause issues so we must be ready to play physical and fundamentally sound in all facets of the game in order to give our guys the best chance of success on the field in a big district game this week.”
Kickoff is at 7:30PM, Friday night, at Tiger Stadium.
