The Clay County Tigers will host Middlesboro Monday as it will also be the basketball queen coronation.
The following night they'll host 49th district rival Jackson County.
Middlesboro – The Yellow Jackets (3-12) lost loads of production in recent years and are on the move to replace it. Losers of four straight at this time of publication, the Tigers would be wise to dispose of Middlesboro quickly. A team with nothing to lose is dangerous. Tip is scheduled for 6:00PM, January 23rd, at Middlesboro High School.
Jackson County – The Generals (12-6) boast a better record than the Tigers, but Clay got the best of them in Mckee weeks ago, 55-50. Jude Lakes leads the way for Jackson County with his 16.2ppg and is aided by Tydus Summer’s 14.7ppg. The duo will look to give Coach Glenn Gray and the Tigers fits, so expect Clay to be focused on both. Tip is scheduled for 7:30PM, January 24th, at Clay County High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.