(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Now off to a 2-1 start, the Tiger Football team will turn its attention to a visiting Pike County Central squad that’s looking for a big win, and now. Coming off two straight losses, Pike Central will look to enter Manchester and break a few hearts along the way. Their most recent defeat was a 0-48 drubbing from Clay’s district rival, Letcher County.
Coach Mike Sizemore and the Tigers will be striving for their third straight win, and their last home game before a trip to Harlan County. Despite the recent record of Pike Central, Coach Sizemore says it’s a big game, no matter. “We have to go into every week looking at it as a big game,” said Sizemore. “You have to have a view of the big picture and what games mean going forward but it has to go back to the process being the most important thing from week to week in order for our team to play it’s best on any given Friday. If we get caught looking too far ahead it can come back and bite us. We want our guys to take it one game at a time as the old cliche says. If we can do that we put ourselves in position to improve weekly and everything else takes care of itself in terms of being the best you can be as the season progresses.”
Stopping the Pike Central running attack will be a key to victory, says Coach Sizemore. “We have to do a great job getting to their ball carriers in the run game,” he added. “They have as good of a running back as anybody in their backfield and some talent kids around him so it’s going to be a challenge. Our guys have to be fired up and know going in we have to limit certain parts of their attack in order to be successful. On the other side of things, we have to continue to be efficient on the offensive side of the ball and get our playmakers involved in the offense in order for us to click on all cylinders this week. We go into a week prepared to do what it takes to give our guys the best shot at having success and adapt to whatever their defense tries to take away. We played a game down to the wire with those guys last year and I am sure they will come motivated to play us again this year, so we have to be ready to go when we kick it off Friday.”
Kickoff is slated for 7:30PM, at Tiger Stadium on Friday night. Go Tigers!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.