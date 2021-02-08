The Pulaski County Maroons will come to Manchester on Tuesday as they too have been bit lately with COVID cancellations.  Four starters average in double figures for this well-balanced team.

Zach Travis and Barek Williams hit at a 15ppg. pace each.  K.J. Combs and Caleb Sloan are at 13 ppg. and 10ppg respectively.

The Maroons are considered a serious contender for the 12th region crown this year and will be a stiff test for the Tigers.

“This is a very talented team that’s suffered only one bad loss all season,” Gray said in reference to the Maroons 86-48 loss to Clark County.  “They too have not been able to find a groove due to COVID cancellations.  This will be one of the best teams we’ve played this season.”

These two teams have a great rivalry as dating back to the 1980’s.

“There’s a lot of history between these two schools on the basketball court,” Gray said.  “When these two teams meet you can throw out the records as it’s always a battle to the end.”

