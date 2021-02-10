The Tigers currently sit at 8-1 on the season, and the challenges ahead remain as tough as ever. Clay County now looks to square off with Boyle County, and Whitley County.
“This may be one of our toughest stretch of games yet,” said Tiger Coach Glenn Gray. The Tigers won’t face a team with a losing record until they meet Bell County (5-7) which is subject to change.
Boyle County (9-1) – The top ranked team in the 12th region, the Boyle County Rebels are one of the most athletic, deepest teams the Tigers will face all season long. Led by Luke Imfields 24.2ppg, the Rebels will give Clay County maybe their toughest test since North Laurel. Boyle boasts four double digit scorers per game, as Luke Sheperson (12.2ppg), Jagger Gillis (10.0ppg), and Hagan Webb (12.0ppg) round things out for Rebels. Look for this to be an extremely hard-fought game. Tip is scheduled for 7:30PM, February 11th, at Clay County High School.
Whitley County (3-5) – Coming off the loss to the Tigers just this past Saturday, Whitley County will no doubt have revenge on their minds. The difference maker will be location, as the Tigers should be much more comfortable on their home court. The Colonels are led in scoring by Jamie Fuson (15.0ppg) and Ethan Keene (13.5ppg). Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30PM, February 15th, at Clay County High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.