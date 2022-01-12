(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – It’s been a long two weeks for coach Glenn Gray’s squad as they’ve lost games to COVID and inclement weather.
The Tigers face yet another tough week ahead, as the slate entails that they matchup with the likes of Whitley County, a contest with Belfry, and a contest with 49th district foe Red Bird.
Whitley County – The Colonels (7-3) are off and running to a strong start, following wins over the likes of Jackson County and Hazard. Led by Ashton Reynolds 17.4ppg, the Colonels will no doubt provide Clay County with a mighty challenge. Brayden Mahan (14.4ppg) and Jamie Fuson (12.5ppg) will attempt to give the young Tiger team all they can handle. Tip is set for 7:30PM, January 13th, at Clay County High School.
Belfry – The Pirates (5-4) hosted the Tigers in the Mountain School Boy Classic, and likely got a look at what they’ll see in Manchester on January 15th. The Pirates are led by a high scoring offense, averaging 80.1ppg. Demahjee Clark (23.2ppg), Sal Dean (20.8ppg). and Tykee Patterson (20.0ppg) lead the way for a high-powered Belfry team. Tip is set for 7:30PM, January 15th, at Clay County High School.
Red Bird – The Cardinals (2-10) are struggling to find wins and will look to gain one over an injured Clay County team. Led by Mark Nglungu’s 9.2ppg, the Cardinals will rely upon him, along with Felix Onosumba’s 9.1ppg. Victor Illunga brings in a solid 6.3ppg, while Jujuandre Bynum tosses in 4.9ppg for Red Bird. Expect intensity from the Cardinals, as they always bring their very best effort. Tip is set for 7:30PM, January 17th, at Clay County High School.
