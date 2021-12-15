Pending a matchup with Corbin, the Clay County Tigers should sit above or directly at .500 heading into a demanding part of their schedule. “Eleven games 21 days,” said Tiger Coach Glenn Gray. “Our layoff this past week was good in terms of rest, but we’re ready to get after it.”
Clay County will be on the road for the vast majority of the month of December, as they play Jackson County in a home matchup between 49th district rivals, then will travel to South Warren, and Belfry over Christmas break.
Jackson County (4-1) – The Generals are off to a hot start and running, as Coach Greg Parrett once again will look to surprise folks in the 13th region. Luke Adkins (17.0ppg) leads the Generals in scoring and will be a player the Tigers must key on defensively. As. Is Cunagin Carter (13.2ppg) along with Jude Lakes (11.2ppg).
Coach Gray knows this will be a tough matchup for the Tigers, as Jackson County boasts experience. “They have five seniors and play very hard,” said Gray. “We expect their best effort.” This game is at Clay County High School, a double header after the girl’s game. Tip-off is 7:30PM, December 16th.
Clay County swept the Generals last season, handily in each game. This season could tell a different tale, as many expect the game to be right down to the wire and as intense as it’s been in years. This game is December 16th, 7:30PM, at Clay County High School.
Boyle County (4-1) – The defending state champion football team also fields a lot of those players on the basketball court. The Rebels play a very high-octane brand of basketball, and its led by two-sport star Luke Imfeld (14.3ppg). William Carr (12.5ppg) and Hagan Webb (10.0ppg) will also provide some trouble for Clay County, as could Kason Myers (9.4ppg).
This game will be played December 17th, at Boyle County High School. Tip is set for 7:30PM.
Grayson County (3-1) – The Tigers will travel to South Warren to meet the Grayson County Cougars. Coach Travis Johnston and Co. are 3-1 on the young season and will no doubt come out fired up in tournament play. Coach Gray and the Tigers must bring their A game as this tournament seems to be filled with top-notch competition.
River Blanton (20.5ppg) leads the Cougars in scoring and will be the player Clay must stop to win. Keegan Sharp is the only other double-digit scorer, averaging 10.2ppg for Grayson County. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00PM in “The Best in Hoops” tournament, at South Warren High School.
Logan County (0-3) – A winless team is always searching for one thing: a win. Logan County, also the Cougars, will be striving to knock off the Tigers in South Warren, led by Nathaniel Petrie (8.3ppg). Logan County doesn’t boast a double-digit scorer, so expect what could be a game with a plethora of turnovers if one team or the other isn’t very careful. Tip is scheduled for December 21st, 5:00PM, at South Warren High School.
