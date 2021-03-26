The Tigers will be looking to avenge their worst loss of the season tonight when they face Knox Central in the semifinals of the 13th region tournament at The Arena in Corbin.
On February 13, the Tigers played their worst game of the season in a 74-45 loss to the Panthers.
Clay’s playing their best basketball of the season right now so don’t expect a repeat of a 29-point loss.
The Tigers advanced to the semifinals with a 39-35 win over South Laurel. Knox, the two-time defending 13th region champion, advanced with a 63-47 win over Harlan County.
The first game tonight will feature North Laurel vs. Corbin followed by the Tigers vs. Knox Central.
North Laurel vs. Corbin
Boys’ 13th Region Semifinal
Friday, 3/26---6:00 p.m.
Corbin, KY (The Arena)
North Laurel (24-2)
Head Coach: Nate Valentine
Key Players: #3 Reed Sheppard (Soph., G, 30.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 56% FG, 88% FT, 2.2 3ptFG/g, District P-o-Y), #24 Ryan Davidson (Soph., F, 20.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 66% FG, 81% FG, all-district), #10 Clay Sizemore (Jr., G, 12.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 3.4 3ptFG/g, 44% 3ptFG%, all-district), #23 Brody Brock (Soph., G, 12.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 57% FG, 2.4 3ptFG/g, 49% 3ptFG%, 91% FT, district Newcomer of the Year), #44 Caden Harris (Jr., F, 2.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 60% FG)
Cantrall Rating: 78.0 (1st in region)
13th Region Media Network Rating: 1st
Points Per Game/Against: 87.2-66.3
Team Field Goal %: 55.2%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 43.0%
Team 3pt FG/g: 9.8
Team Free Throw %: 79.5%
How They Got Here: Defeated Barbourville 86-50 in the opening round, 49th District champion (d. Red Bird 104-31, d. Clay County 63-61).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 7-0 (2-0 vs. Clay County, 2-0 vs. South Laurel, 1-0 Barbourville, 1-0 vs. Corbin, 1-0 vs. Harlan County).
Record vs. 13th Region: 11-0
Current Streak: Won 5
Last Ten Games: 8-2
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 12-10 (1 championship, 2 runner-up).
Meetings the Past Three Seasons: 2/5/21 at NL: NL 98-90, 2/14/20 at CHS: NL 85-77, 2/8/19 at NL: NL 75-65.
Corbin (14-7)
Head Coach: Tony Pietrowski
Key Players: #0 Hayden Llewellyn (Soph., G, 23.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 51% FG, 74% FT, district P-o-Y), #11 Josh Hibbits (Sr., G, 14.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 52% FG, 50% 3ptFG%, 2.2 3ptFG/g, 81% FT, all-district), #4 Carter Stewart (Fr., G, 12.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg), #15 Brody Wells (Soph., F, 9.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg), #21 Dakota Patterson (Soph., F, 8.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 53% FG), #1 Seth Mills (3.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 56% FG).
Cantrall Rating: 69.9 (4th in region)
13th Region Media Network Rating: 5th
Points Per Game/Against: 76.9-69.9
Team Field Goal%: 47.9%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 37.7%
Team 3pt FG/g: 7.6
Team Free Throw %: 66.0%
How They Got Here: Defeated Harlan 63-53 in the opening round, 50th District runner-up (d. Whitley County 90-68, l. South Laurel 55-59).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 5-5 (2-0 vs. Knox Central, 1-0 vs. Barbourville, 1-0 vs. Harlan, 1-1 vs. Clay County, 0-1 vs. North Laurel, 0-3 vs. South Laurel).
Record vs. 13th Region: 13-5
Current Streak: Won 1
Last Ten Games: 9-1
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 86-53 (15 championships, 13 runner-up).
Knox Central vs. Clay County
Boys’ 13th Region Semifinal
Friday, 3/26---7:30 p.m.
Corbin, KY (The Arena)
Knox Central (16-5)
Head Coach: Tony Patterson
Key Players: #14 Jevonte Turner (Sr., G, 27.5 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 60% FG, 47% 3ptFG%, 75% FT, district P-o-Y), #21 Isaac Mills (Jr., F, 15.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 54% FG, 74% FT, all-district), #22 Gavin Chadwell (Fr., F, 7.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 71% FG, district Newcomer of the Year), #5 Abram Brock (Jr., G, 7.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 77% FT), #1 Andrew Sizemore (Sr., G, 6.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg), #10 KT Turner (Soph., F, 4.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 64% FG).
Cantrall Rating: 75.7 (2nd in region)
13th Region Media Network Rating: 2nd
Points Per Game/Against: 76.2-58.0
Team Field Goal %: 51.8%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 35.9%
Team 3pt FG/g: 6.4
Team Free Throw %: 67.2%
How They Got Here: Defeated Harlan County 63-47 in opening round, 51st District champion (d. Pineville 89-37, d. Barbourville 85-57).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 5-3 (2-0 vs. Barbourville, 2-0 vs. Harlan County, 1-0 vs. Clay County, 0-1 vs. South Laurel, 0-2 vs. Corbin).
Record vs. 13th Region: 10-3
Current Streak: Won 3
Last Ten Games: 8-2
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 45-44 (6 championships, 3 runner-up).
Meetings The Past Three Seasons: 2/13/21 at KC: KC 74-45, 2/11/20 at CC: CC 88-76, 12/8/18 at Perry Central: CC 65-59.
Clay County (15-8)
Head Coach: Glenn Gray
Key Players: #5 Connor Robinson (Sr., G, 24.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 55% FG, 81% FT, all-district), #20 Connor Farmer (15.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 81% FT, all-district), #4 Raven Abner (Sr., G, 13.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg), #32 Tate Farmer (Sr., F, 7.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg), #14 Cole Garrison (Sr., G, 3.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg), #12 Landon Hensley (Sr., F, 2.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg).
Cantrall Rating: 69.2 (5th in region)
13th Region Media Network Rating: 7th
Points Per Game/Against: 70.3-61.3
Team Field Goal %: 48.6%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 33.5%
Team 3pt FG/g: 6.0
Team Free Throw %: 72.5%
How They Got Here: Defeated South Laurel 39-35 in the opening round, 49th District runner-up (d. Jackson County 69-43, l. North Laurel 61-63).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 4-5 (1-0 vs. Barbourville, 1-0 vs. South Laurel, 1-1 vs. Corbin, 1-1 vs. Harlan, 0-1 vs. Knox Central, 0-2 vs. North Laurel).
Record vs. 13th Region: 11-6
Current Streak: Won 1
Last Ten Games: 6-4
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 132-51 (29 championships, 11 runner-up)
