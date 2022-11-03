(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The regular season has concluded, and the 2022 playoffs are officially underway. In Manchester, the 7-3 Clay County Tigers are preparing for battle against the 7-3 Wayne County Cardinals, who will play host to the Tigers on Friday evening. All signs point to a high-scoring affair between these two strong 4A teams, so prepare for an exciting game!
Tiger Coach Mike Sizemore is preparing his team for a tough matchup against Wayne County, and he respects where they are as a program. “Wayne County has had a great football program for quite a while now and we know that going to their place in the first round will for sure be a challenge,” said Sizemore. “They have a lot of athletes that can run, and they play extremely hard on film, so our guys have to come ready to play at the start of the game this week.”
Sizemore says his team feels they belong in this contest now, and confidence is high in Manchester. With that said, we still have to come out and play our best. “Our guys have earned their way into the playoffs again this season and we want to make sure we come out and play at our very best against what we know is going to be a challenging opponent in a tough environment,” said Sizemore. “We have a lot of kids that have played in some tough games the past few weeks and we feel like it will benefit us in playing what is going to be a tough opponent on the road this week.”
Stopping the high-powered attack of Wayne County will be a focal point, as well as being efficient/safe with the football, says Sizemore. “For us to be successful we are going to have to be efficient with the football while limiting turnovers, we are going to have to be able to sustain drives and end drives with points and play exceptionally well on defense.,” said Sizemore. “The QB for Wayne County is a very explosive player when he runs, and he also does a great job distributing the football to their athletes in the passing game. Our guys are going to have to stay ready on defense to be able to make the plays that it is going to take to have success. They also have a very good offensive line, and they get after it on defense the way they always have in the past, so we expect a battle Friday night and we have to do the things that we do to the best of our ability to put ourselves in a position to have success.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30PM at Wayne County High School on Friday night. Good luck, Tigers!
