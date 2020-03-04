As Tiger Nation prepares for their first trip back to the Corbin Arena since 2017, Coach Glenn Gray and Co. are preparing for the Barbourville Tigers. Clay County (22-9) finished the regular season having defeated Barbourville (13-15) 83-59 at home. Both Tiger teams are pesky, hard-nosed, and physical. Clay County will no doubt be favored by nearly everyone, but this Barbourville team is known for making a splash this season.
Big wins over Harlan Independent, Williamsburg, and Bell County showed the potential of Barbourville. Inconsistency has hindered the Tigers all season, as they just couldn’t seem to string together a winning streak. Led by Shaun Vaughn’s 16.9ppg, the Tigers are a threat on any given night. Along with Matthew Gray’s 15.6ppg, Barbourville has a dynamic duo on their hands.
Clay County is the overwhelming favorite as picked by many; and have six/seven players who can score in double-digits any night. Jacob Curry (18.4ppg,) Connor Robinson (17.9ppg), Evan Langdon (13.3ppg) and Connor Farmer (12.2ppg) lead the Tigers powerhouse offense, while Raven Abner (8.9ppg) and Jakob Begley (3.5ppg) are both capable of getting in double figures anytime.
These two are flat-out going to go to war on Wednesday night, so expect a large crowd presence from both schools. The winner of this game will meet the winner of Harlan County vs Corbin in the semi-final round. Tip off for Clay County vs Barbourville is set for 7:30PM, Wednesday, March 4th. All 13th Region Tournament games are located at the Corbin Arena.
