The offseason has passed, and basketball season is upon us. The Clay County Tigers are set to take on the Pineville Mountain Lions to open up the 2021 campaign. Coach Gray and the Tigers will no doubt have their hands full, as Pineville returns some solid experience and boast some age.
Pineville (10-11 last season) have three starters coming back in Eli Thompson (5.9ppg) along with junior forward Evan Biliter (6.5ppg) and sophomore guard Ty Clark (5.8ppg). Coach Glenn Gray says the Tigers mindset will be to play with maximum effort, letting everything else fall into place. “If we can start the season by doing the little things right, I believe we could have a lot of fun this year,” said coach Gray. “We’re young, but we want to get after it.”
Clay County is set to meet Pineville tonight, at 7:30PM, at Pineville High School. Good luck, Tigers!
