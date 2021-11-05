(PAINTSVILLE, Ky.) – If you want to win a state championship in 4A, the road runs through Johnson County, Kentucky. Clay County plays in what may be the state’s toughest overall district and regional bracket in all of KHSAA High School Football. Awaiting the Tigers in the first round of the playoffs are the defending state runner-up Johnson Central Golden Eagles.
Tiger Coach Mike Sizemore knows his team must play lights out to knock off the elite program, but he certainly isn’t shying away from the opportunity. “We are playing a very good opponent in the playoffs this week,” said Sizemore. “When you qualify for the state playoffs, there is going to be a lot of good teams in there and that is perhaps even more true when you look at our district. We have one of, if not the strongest districts in our class state-wide so we have to be prepared to play a high level of competition from the start. We’re proud of our guys for earning their way into the playoffs and we want to go out there and play smart, physical football to give our guys the best chance of success.”
Rather than focusing on how good Johnson Central is, the Tigers must stay committed to being the best versions of themselves says Sizemore. “We have to go in and play with great effort from the start,” he said. “Johnson Central has a lot of talent and they have been in deep runs this time of the year over the last several years so it’s up to our guys to match their effort and ability out there on the field. We have to be the best versions of ourselves when we go out there and play. That includes being physical and efficient in all phases of the game. Our guys need to look at it as a challenge to rise to. We have earned our way into the state playoffs based off our performance on the field and we need to continue to improve this week as we head into the playoffs.”
Kickoff is slated for Friday night, 7:30PM at Johnson Central High School. Good luck, Tigers!
