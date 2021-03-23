CORBIN, Ky. – A rivalry will be renewed as only 20 miles separates two of the most prestigious programs around the state. Clay County and South Laurel were scheduled to begin the season against one another, but COVID-19 prevented that. Now set to meet in the opening round of the 13th region tournament, we can safely assume it will be a highly contested matchup from beginning till end.
South Laurel (15-5 has been an unexpected surprise to many this season, as they don’t boast one of the premier last name’s in the region. No Matthew Cromer, no J.J. Ramey, no one with true shock value. Instead, Coach Davis deploys not one, not two, but several guys who selflessly fight for only the win. “They are a very well coached team,” said Tiger Coach Glenn Gray. “Coach Davis has a done a tremendous job with his team, and we look forward to the challenge. We’ll be ready.”
The Tigers (14-8) came off a year losing three starters, and still find themselves right in the thick of the 13th region title hunt. “We had a lot of production to replace, and our guys have done a fine job of stepping up and stepping in,” said Coach Gray. “We’re a senior laden team who simply has to go out, execute, and advance. If we play to our ability, I have the utmost confidence in this team.”
Clay County meets South Laurel on Tuesday night, March 23rd at 7:30PM. All games will be played at the Corbin Arena. Tickets for this event are currently sold out. All games will be streamed by Kentucky Sports Radio for the public’s viewing. South Laurel vs. Clay County
Boys’ 13th Region Tournament 1st Round
Tuesday 3/23---7:30 p.m.
Corbin, KY (The Arena)
South Laurel (18-5)
Head Coach: Jeff Davis
Key Players: #1 Micah Anders (Sr., G, 12.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 52% FG, 45% 3ptFG%, 85% FT, all-district), #23 Parker Payne (Soph., G, 12.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 51% FG, 78% FT, all-district), #13 Eli Gover (Soph., G, 8.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 83% FT), #24 Brayden Reed (Jr., F, 8.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 59% FG), #10 Rhys England (Jr., F, 8.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 55% FG, 81% FT), #22 Caden Jones (Jr., F, 6.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 58% FG).
Cantrall Rating: 74.7 (3rd in region)
13th Region Media Network Rating: 3rd
Points Per Game/Against: 63.0-50.3
Team Field Goal %: 52.3%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 38.7%
Team 3pt FG/g: 6.7
Team Free Throw %: 71.3%
How They Got Here: 50th District champion (d. Williamsburg 80-71, d. Corbin 59-55).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 4-3 (3-0 vs. Corbin, 1-0 vs. Knox Central, 0-1 vs. Harlan County, 0-2 vs. North Laurel).
Record vs. 13th Region: 13-3
Current Streak: Won 7
Last Ten Games: 8-2
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 20-8 (4 championships, 2 runner-up)
Meetings The Past Three Seasons: 1/11/20 at CC: CC 59-58, 1/4/20 at SL: SL 56-45, 1/10/19 at CC: SL 62-48.
Clay County (14-8)
Head Coach: Glenn Gray
Key Players: #5 Connor Robinson (Sr., G, 24.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 55% FG, 81% FT, all-district), #20 Connor Farmer (15.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 81% FT, all-district), #4 Raven Abner (Sr., G, 13.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg), #32 Tate Farmer (Sr., F, 7.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg), #14 Cole Garrison (Sr., G, 3.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg), #12 Landon Hensley (Sr., F, 2.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg).
Cantrall Rating: 69.2 (5th in region)
13th Region Media Network Rating: 7th
Points Per Game/Against: 70.3-61.3
Team Field Goal %: 48.6%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 33.5%
Team 3pt FG/g: 6.0
Team Free Throw %: 72.5%
How They Got Here: 49th District runner-up (d. Jackson County 69-43, l. North Laurel 61-63).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 3-5 (1-0 vs. Barbourville, 1-1 vs. Corbin, 1-1 vs. Harlan, 0-1 vs. Knox Central, 0-2 vs. North Laurel).
Record vs. 13th Region: 10-6
Current Streak: Lost 1
Last Ten Games: 6-4
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 131-51 (29 championships, 11 runner-up)
