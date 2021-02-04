MANCHESTER, Ky. –An 85-58 win over the Generals moved the Tigers to 6-2 on the season, pushing them near the top of the 13th region behind only #1 ranked North Laurel.
Jackson County didn’t back down early on, then the Tigers took over. Led by last year’s returning trio of seniors, Connor Robinson (24pts), Connor Farmer (22pts), and Raven Abner (22pts). The three-headed monster spearheaded an offensive onslaught, combining for 68 of the 85 points while shooting a blistering 58% from the field and 44% from behind the three-point line. Clay made 11 threes on the evening as well.
Clay would fall behind 17-16 to Jackson County, as Jude Lakes and Xander Terry scored all but three points for the Generals early on. The Tigers would explode for 31 points in the 2nd quarter, as Robinson, Abner, and Cole Garrison each made threes. Connor Farmer posted six in the 2nd as well, showing just how deadly the Tiger offense can be at times. Clay led 47-30 at the half.
Coach Glenn Gray felt the Tigers responded extremely well to being down in the first quarter. “We really ramped up the defense in the 2nd quarter, holding Jackson to only 13 and forced a couple turnovers. Our defense transitions into our best offense,” he said. Coach is spot on, as the Tigers seemingly play their very best when forcing chaos on both ends of the court.
The lead would continue to increase as the Tigers shot the lights out. Connor Farmer, Raven Abner and Tate Farmer would close out the contest with their high scoring efforts, as they all continued making shots. The Tigers have proven to the 13th region over the course of this early season that they are more than capable of outscoring teams from deep but play their best when they force turnovers and play with intensity on defense.
Connor Robinson (24pts); Connor Farmer (22pts); Raven Abner (22pts); Tate Farmer (8pts); Tate Rice (3pts) Cole Garrison (3pts); Landon Hensley (2pts); Hayden Crockett (1pt).
