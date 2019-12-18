Nowhere in the state of Kentucky will you find a more illustrious, prestigious tournament in the holiday season than the King of the Bluegrass. The Clay County Tigers (5-1) will travel to Fairdale Highschool to compete in King of the Bluegrass for the first time in school history. This is a tournament that is for the elite of the elite, as it’s showcased upper tier NBA level talent over the years.
Clay County will square off with Madisonville-North Hopkins in the opening round of tournament play. Madisonville enters the tournament ranked 3rd in the state of Kentucky, loaded with division 1 talent. Undefeated and averaging 71ppg, the Maroons will provide the Tigers with their toughest challenge to date.
Coach Glenn Gray knows the Tigers schedule is tough, but that’s exactly what he wants. “We could have competed in an easier tournament, sure,” said Gray. “However, I want my guys to be battle-tested and ready for whatever comes their way as the season progresses. This tournament gives our guys great exposure, experience, and allows us to see where we want to be as a team come March.”
This is a tournament that likely will trump the KHSAA State tournament in overall talent in the field. Division 1 level athletes will roam the courts freely as teams such as Trinity, Ballard, Male, Collins, and LaRue County will be participating. Clay potentially could meet Louisville Ballard in another epic showdown, as the two always light up the scoreboard when they meet.
The Tigers must win two games to keep playing throughout the weekend in the 39th annual Gardner Law King of the Bluegrass tournament. All games will be played at Fairdale High School in Louisville, December 19th – 23rd.
