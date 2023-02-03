(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Now in the final stretch of the season before postseason play begins, Clay County (10-9) has a chance to close out their season strong against some 13th region foes. In this week of coverage, the Tigers are set to hit the road for four straight road games. Rematches are in store for Clay against Red Bird, Harlan, and Barbourville, while also meeting Bell County for the only time this season. The games will be previewed below.
Red Bird – The Cardinals (2-14) are enduring another tough season, and they host a Clay County team that’s hungry for wins as the season winds down. The Cardinals, led by Felix Onosumba’s 11.5ppg, will have a tough time dealing with the Tigers if this game is anything like the last. Clay County previously defeated Red Bird 93-14, and it doesn’t seem like much has changed since that point in time. Tip is set for 6:00PM, February 2nd, at Red Bird High School.
Harlan – A near upset by the Tigers highlighted their previous matchup, with the Green Dragons (19-3) coming out on top 88-86 in a stunner. Fast forward to now, and the Green Dragons still hold the region’s best record and are 9-0 against 13th region opponents. Kyler McLendon’s 22.5ppg lead a group that’s loaded with talent and is joined by Jaedyn Gist (14.8ppg) and Kaleb McLendon 13.5ppg). If the Tigers can win this game, it sets the tone moving forward. Tip is scheduled for 2:00PM, February 4th, at Harlan High School.
Bell County – The Bobcats (8-13) lost leading scorer Cameron Burnett to graduation but returned all-time program leader in points Dawson Woolum (24.0ppg), one of the most prolific scorers in the 13th region. Clay County has to find a way to slow down Woolum, and younger brother of Cameron Burnett, Blake Burnett (15.4ppg) who seems to be following his older brother’s footsteps. This will be a very hard-fought game, and tip is scheduled for February 6th, 7:30PM, at Bell County High School.
Barbourville – After coming into Manchester early this season and defeating the Tigers on their home court, Clay County will seek redemption against the Barbourville Tigers, as they travel to Knox County to square off in the rematch. Led by Matthew Warren (17.7ppg) and Travis Scott (15.6ppg), Barbourville is a team that can sneak up and beat just about anyone on any given night, especially if overlooked. Clay County must respect their scoring ability and attempt to corral them. Tip is set for February 7th, 7:30PM, at Barbourville High School.
