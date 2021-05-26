(HARLAN, Ky.) – There’s no better way to rebound off a tough loss than traveling to Harlan County and coming home with a victory. That’s what the Tigers did, defeating the Lady Black Bears 10-8 on the road to win their third game out of their last four.
Elizabeth Black smacked a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth to drive home the go ahead run, scoring Hailey Napier. Ellie Finley would follow with a hard drive to left field, scoring Taylor King to give the Tigers a cushioned 8-6 lead.
Harlan would attempt one last comeback, scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Tiger defense and strong pitching from Chloe Bowling would do enough to hold off the Lady Black Bear rally and close out the game.
Ellie Finley – 2-4; Allie Phillips – 3-4; Emma Deaton – 2-4; Emma Tuttle – 1-4; Hailey Napier – 1-4; Elizabeth Black – 1-3.
