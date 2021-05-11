Tiger Tennis is wrapping up their regular season, as the boys squad split this week with a win over Whitley County, and a loss to Knox Central. The girls fell in two matches, losing to both Whitley and Knox Counties. Recaps of both matches are listed below.

Girls – Whitley County 5 Clay County 4

Singles

  1. Elly Rader CC def. Bailey Brown WC 8-2
  2. Mary Carson Higgins CC def. Emma Zehr WC 8-3
  3. Sydney Sester CC def. Callie Reeder 8-5
  4. Meghan Steely WC def. Shelby Jarvis CC 8-0
  5. Jaylyn Gambrel WC def. Sophia Adams CC 8-1
  6. Emily Sharp WC def. Liberty Wagers CC 8-0

Doubles 

  1. Mary Carson Higgins/Sydney Sester CC def. Tori Johnson/Meghan Steely WC 2-6, 7-5 (8)
  2. Emma Zehr/Callie Reeder WC def. Elly Rader/Shelby Jarvis CC 8-2
  3. Bailey Brown/Emily Sharp WC def. Sophia Adams/Liberty Wagers CC 6-1

Boys – Clay County 6 Whitley County 3

Singles 

  1. Tayton Baker CC def. Kaleb Rose WC 6-2, 6-2
  2. Jordan Begley CC def. Canyon Freels WC 8-3
  3. Dhavai Patel WC def. John Combs CC 8-4
  4. Lucus Denman CC def. Blake Buttery WC 8-1
  5. James Combs CC def. Mason Strunk WC 8-1
  6. Garrett Sharp WC def. Luke Gregory CC 8-1

Doubles 

  1. Canyon Freels/Dhavai Patel WC def. John Combs/Lucus Denman CC 6-1, 6-4
  2. Tayton Baker/Jorddan Begley CC def. Kaleb Rose/Blake Buttery WC 8-0
  3. James Combs/Luke Gregory CC def. Mason Strunk/Garrett Sharp WC 8-4

Girls – Knox Central 6 Clay County 3

Singles

  1. Elly Rader CC def. Lillie Jones KC 6-4, 6-4
  2. Mary Carson Higgins CC def. Hope McKeehan 8-3
  3. Taylor Payne KC def. Sydney Sester CC 8-2
  4. Loretts Mills KC def. Sophia Adams CC 8—0
  5. Jimberly Hubbard KC def. Libery Wagers CC 8-0
  6. No match

Doubles 

  1. Mary Carson Higgins/Sydney Sester CC def. Taylor Payne/Loretta Mills KC 6-3, 6-2
  2. Hanna Barnhill/Sunnie Parton KC def. Sophia Adams/Libery Wagers CC 8-0
  3. No match

Boys – Knox Central 5 Clay County 4

  1. Alex Smith KC def. Tayton Baker CC 6-0, 6-2
  2. Jordan Begley CC def. Kaleb Abner KC 4-6, 6-1 (9)
  3. John Combs CC def. Kobe Abner KC 8-4
  4. B. Bingham KC def. Lucus Denman CC 8-5
  5. Hank Lockhart KC def. James Combs CC 8-6
  6. Will Adams KC def. Luke Gregory CC 8-2

Doubles

  1. Kobe Abner/B. Bingham KC def. John Combs/Lucus Denman CC 6-6 (10), 6-1
  2. Tayton Baker/Jordan Begley CC def. Ethan Mills/Will Adams KC 8-2
  3. James Combs/Luke Gregory KC def Hayden Payne/Lockhart 6-2
