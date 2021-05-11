Tiger Tennis is wrapping up their regular season, as the boys squad split this week with a win over Whitley County, and a loss to Knox Central. The girls fell in two matches, losing to both Whitley and Knox Counties. Recaps of both matches are listed below.
Girls – Whitley County 5 Clay County 4
Singles
- Elly Rader CC def. Bailey Brown WC 8-2
- Mary Carson Higgins CC def. Emma Zehr WC 8-3
- Sydney Sester CC def. Callie Reeder 8-5
- Meghan Steely WC def. Shelby Jarvis CC 8-0
- Jaylyn Gambrel WC def. Sophia Adams CC 8-1
- Emily Sharp WC def. Liberty Wagers CC 8-0
Doubles
- Mary Carson Higgins/Sydney Sester CC def. Tori Johnson/Meghan Steely WC 2-6, 7-5 (8)
- Emma Zehr/Callie Reeder WC def. Elly Rader/Shelby Jarvis CC 8-2
- Bailey Brown/Emily Sharp WC def. Sophia Adams/Liberty Wagers CC 6-1
Boys – Clay County 6 Whitley County 3
Singles
- Tayton Baker CC def. Kaleb Rose WC 6-2, 6-2
- Jordan Begley CC def. Canyon Freels WC 8-3
- Dhavai Patel WC def. John Combs CC 8-4
- Lucus Denman CC def. Blake Buttery WC 8-1
- James Combs CC def. Mason Strunk WC 8-1
- Garrett Sharp WC def. Luke Gregory CC 8-1
Doubles
- Canyon Freels/Dhavai Patel WC def. John Combs/Lucus Denman CC 6-1, 6-4
- Tayton Baker/Jorddan Begley CC def. Kaleb Rose/Blake Buttery WC 8-0
- James Combs/Luke Gregory CC def. Mason Strunk/Garrett Sharp WC 8-4
Girls – Knox Central 6 Clay County 3
Singles
- Elly Rader CC def. Lillie Jones KC 6-4, 6-4
- Mary Carson Higgins CC def. Hope McKeehan 8-3
- Taylor Payne KC def. Sydney Sester CC 8-2
- Loretts Mills KC def. Sophia Adams CC 8—0
- Jimberly Hubbard KC def. Libery Wagers CC 8-0
- No match
Doubles
- Mary Carson Higgins/Sydney Sester CC def. Taylor Payne/Loretta Mills KC 6-3, 6-2
- Hanna Barnhill/Sunnie Parton KC def. Sophia Adams/Libery Wagers CC 8-0
- No match
Boys – Knox Central 5 Clay County 4
- Alex Smith KC def. Tayton Baker CC 6-0, 6-2
- Jordan Begley CC def. Kaleb Abner KC 4-6, 6-1 (9)
- John Combs CC def. Kobe Abner KC 8-4
- B. Bingham KC def. Lucus Denman CC 8-5
- Hank Lockhart KC def. James Combs CC 8-6
- Will Adams KC def. Luke Gregory CC 8-2
Doubles
- Kobe Abner/B. Bingham KC def. John Combs/Lucus Denman CC 6-6 (10), 6-1
- Tayton Baker/Jordan Begley CC def. Ethan Mills/Will Adams KC 8-2
- James Combs/Luke Gregory KC def Hayden Payne/Lockhart 6-2
