(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – It was a scoring bonanza for the Tigers on Tuesday night, defeating 49th district foe Red Bird 93-14. Nearly every Tiger on the roster scored, with three reaching double figures. Hayden Harris led the way with 14 points, while Bundy Brothers Isaiah and Elijah tossed in 12 and 10 respectively.
The Tigers wasted no time getting ahead, jumping out to a 38-0 lead after the first quarter. Clay County dominated for the remainder of the contest, and all Tigers saw plenty of varsity action. Red Bird was led by Felix Onusumba with seven points.
Coach Glenn Gray was happy with the Tigers performance and was glad to see his kids get some more confidence under their belt. “Games like this can hurt you because it’s easy to form bad habits,” said Gray. “I’m still pleased with how well we did. Our guys hustled until the final whistle, and we got to see our younger kids get some quality minutes. All in all, it’s good to bring home a win.”
The Tigers win notched their 2nd of the early season and moved them to 2-1 on the year. Boyle County is up next, Friday night, at Clay County High School. Tip is at 7:30pm.
Hayden Harris – 14pts; Isaiah Bundy – 12 pts; Elijah Bundy – 10pts; Ethan Jackson – eight pts; Landon Dezarn – six pts; Aiden Wagers – six pts; Conner Gilbert – six pts; Jake Hibbard – six pts; Landon Howard – five pts; Tate Rice – five pts; Evan Harris – five pts; Grayson Hooker – five pts; Landon Smith – two pts; Jay Nicholson – two pts; Trenton Reid – one pt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.