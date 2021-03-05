To get better you play better competition. That’s the philosophy of Tiger coach Glenn Gray as his team travels to play the top team in the state Covington Catholic Saturday.
The Colonels are 18-3 on the season and have four players averaging double figures.
Coach Gray knows it will be a tough task to come away with a win in this game.
“Our team needs challenged,” he said. “Playing better competition does that and I can think of no one better than Covington Catholic.”
Mitchell Rylee leads Catholic in scoring at 17 ppg.
“He’s averaging 73% from the field on shot attempts,” Gray said. “When the ball touches his hand, he puts it through the hoop.”
Covington Catholic incorporates a fast style of play in their game and look for John Ipsaro to launch a three-pointer on the break.
“He’s their leading three-point shooter at 37% on the season,” the coach said. “But they really like to shoot the three-ball and as a team they’re at 33%. They have multiple shooters.”
Containing the Colonels will be a huge defensive challenge for the Tigers as they come off a big win over Boyle County, the top team in the 12th region that plays a similar style.
“We really have to get after them on the defensive end,” he said. “If we give them good looks at the basket, they will make the shot. I look forward to the game as this will be a huge test for our team with the tournament only weeks away.”
Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
