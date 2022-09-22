(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Fresh off a week of rest during the bye, Clay County is all set for a trip to Black Bear country to take on the always respected, always dreaded, Harlan County. The Black Bears (3-2) are fresh off two straight wins, one being a dominant victory over Knox Central, and the other being a molly-wamping of Pike County Central. Harlan will be looking for revenge, as the Tigers defeated Harlan County 40-20 last season.
Harlan County is led by an all-out rushing attack. Jordan Thomas leads the Black Bears, averaging 119 yards per game while scoring nearly two touchdowns per game. Jonah Swanner adds an average of 55 yards per game, while also scoring a touchdown or two in each contest. Ethan Rhymer is the quarterback, tossing for only 292 yards all season long. It’s a safe assumption that the Black Bears like staying on the ground.
For the Tigers, they must find a way to stand firm on defense and to keep Harlan from controlling the clock. Clay County thrives on thru the air, and Harlan will no doubt look to corral the talent out wide, and in the backfield of the Tigers. Look for this game to be a classic hard-hitting mountain football game, and a very tough road trip for the Tigers, who are the winners of three straight games.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30PM, Friday night, at Coal Miner Memorial Stadium in Harlan County. Good luck, Tigers!
