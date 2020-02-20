As the Tigers season comes to a close, they will be faced with one last test before district play begins. Clay County will travel to Boyle County to do battle with the Rebels, a team that typically plays harder than just about anyone whenever they come to town.
Boyle County (9-11) February 20th @ Boyle County 7:30PM – Clay County must find a way to stop the balanced attack of the Boyle County Rebels if they aim to leave with a victory. Boyle is led by four double digit scorers, each a different grade in school. Luke Imfeld (15.9ppg) is a sophomore, Grant Hotchkiss (12.1ppg) a senior, Luke Sheperson (11.8ppg) a junior, and Owen Barnes (10.5ppg) a freshman.
The Tigers will have to corral these four in some form to slow down what is at times a high-powered Boyle offense. Although, Boyle is tasked with the same problem facing Clay County. A win in Danville would end the Tigers season on a high note, having faced what may be one of the toughest schedules in school history.
