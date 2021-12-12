Clay County (1-1) is now two games into the season with a loss to Pineville, and a win over Oneida Baptist. The Tigers now get an early season grab your popcorn matchup with 13th region powerhouse, Corbin. The Redhounds are ranked 3rd by many pundits, this publication included, in the 13th region.
Clay County will have to find a way to stop Tony Pietrwoski’s weapons in Hayden Llewellyn, Carter Stewart, Dakota Patterson, Brody Wells, and Seth Mills. Not to mention Coach Pietrowski’s talented 8th grade son, Eli. The Hounds are talented, and tough to stop.
Coach Glenn Gray expects this to be a very tough challenge for his young Tigers, but he wants them battle-hardened and acclimated to the typical 13th region environment that Clay County brings out. “Corbin is a very good ball team, and very well coached,” said Coach Gray. “We have to go in with a mindset of all-out effort and make the most of our opportunities.”
The game is at Corbin High School, December 14th, with tip off set for 7:30PM.
