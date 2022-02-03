(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The gauntlet continues for the Tigers (5-16) as the season nears its end. Another tough week is in store for Clay County and the Tigers, as they are all set (weather allowing) to face off with Leslie County, Corbin, followed by Perry Central. The Tigers will visit Leslie County, while hosting against Corbin and Perry Central.
Leslie County – The Eagles (3-15) are enduring hard times this season. Despite their record, Leslie County is not a team to overlook, as they always up the ante with physicality and hard-nosed mountain basketball styled defense. Expect a tough road game here, as Wyatt Hensley (17.1ppg) and Cameron Bradford (13.1ppg) should give the Tigers all they can handle. Tip-off is set for 7:30PM, Wednesday night, at Leslie County High School.
Corbin – The Redhounds (14-6) are riding a three-game winning streak and should come into Manchester ready for more. Led by the high-scoring Hayden Llewellyn (22.4ppg), the Redhounds are one of the region’s most well-coached teams. Tony Pietrwoski has talent all over the floor in Carter Stewart and Brody Wells, as well as his 8th grade son Eli Pietrwoski. The Tigers could have their hands full in this contest. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00PM, February 5th, at Clay County High School.
Perry County Central – The Commodores (18-2) are without a doubt one of the best teams the Tigers will face in the regular season. Led by former Tiger Shannon Hoskins, Perry Central has had an astounding season thus far. They will meet the Tigers in the Bobby Keith Classic, led by Landon Napier’s 15.8ppg. Rydge Beverly, the younger brother of Braxton Beverly, also plays for the Commodores. Tip-off is set for 7:30PM, February 8th, at Clay County High School.
