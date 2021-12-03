Clay County will go head-to-head with some 49th district foes for their next two games in the regular season, facing off with in county opponents in Red Bird and Oneida Baptist. The Tigers defeated Red Bird in one matchup last season, as the other was cancelled due to the COVID RPI policy. Oneida Baptist did not field a team last year due to the pandemic as well. This year however life is returning to normal, and the rivalries are set to be renewed.
Red Bird – (0-21 last season) – The Cardinals will be striving for a big bounce back after a winless season in 2020. Clay County will travel to Queensdale to matchup against the Cardinals and try to contain senior forward Juan Byman (7.4ppg) who returns as the Cards leading scorer. Expected to round out the lineup for Red Bird are Felix Onosumba, Austin Osborne, Victor Ilunga, Mark Nglulunga, and Jean-Claude Nyemba. Red Bird lost their season opener to North Laurel 84-22.
Coach Gray says the Tigers will be met with a strong effort from what’s always a feisty Red Bird squad. “Those guys always bring great energy,” said Coach Gray. “We have to match or one up their intensity for sure. It’s a fun environment down there, and we have to come ready.” Tip-off is set for December 3rd, 7:30PM, at Red Bird High School.
Oneida Baptist – With the Mountaineers taking a year off due to COVID, their program underwent massive change now under the leadership of former Tiger assistant Anthony Hibbard. Coach Hibbard takes over a program with not much known about them yet, but they definitely have some hype around what they are building.
Oneida lost to Cordia 88-77 to begin their season. The Mountaineers are expected to deploy a lineup that’s among the top ten in the region, but time will tell as more information surfaces. Tip-off is set for December 4th, Saturday, at 4:30PM at Clay County High School.
