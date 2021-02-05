The Tigers are looking to get more games under their belt with three over the next six days.
Red Bird (0-5)-- Clay will host the Cardinals on Friday night in a boy/girl doubleheader. Red Bird coach Ronnie Johnson has seen his team lose their last two games due to COVID-19.
Red Bird is led in scoring by Jujuandre Bynum at 10 ppg.
Whitley County (3-3)—The Tigers will travel on Saturday for an afternoon game starting at 4:30 p.m. The Colonels have dropped their last three scheduled games due to COVID-19. Three players are averaging double digits and they’re led by Jamie Fuson at 15 ppg. Ethan Keene at 14 ppg. and Brayden Mahan at 11 ppg. Tiger coach Glenn Gray said he expects a tough matchup for his team in this one.
“Covid has really disrupted Whitley’s schedule this season as they’ve had to drop five games so far,” he said. “That’s hard on a team to find their groove and develop a routine. They’re well-coached and disciplined. My team better be ready for a fight Saturday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.