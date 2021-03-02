MANCHESTER, Ky. – A different Clay County Tiger team took the court Friday night in Manchester. High energy, physical play, and kids having fun led to the Tigers 66-50 victory over the top ranked team in the 12th region, Boyle County. “Very proud of my team tonight,” said Coach Glenn Gray, who was all smiles after the win. “We took a beating physically. Tip our cap to those guys (Boyle), they play hard every time we meet. Overall a great game against a good team for us.”
The Tigers exploded out of the gate on both ends of the court, after being tied 2-2 with the Rebels, Clay County rode on a 14-point run to lead 16-2 at the end of the first quarter. “We made smart, efficient plays on the offensive end in the first quarter, but I loved our defensive energy the most,” said Coach Gray. “When we create chaos and force turnovers we’re really at our best.”
Boyle County scored their 2nd basket with 7:14 remaining in the 2nd quarter, but the Tigers responded immediately with two more buckets of their own. Connor Robinson led Clay with his 25-point nine rebound effort, as the three other senior starters finished in double digits as well. Connor Farmer played as physical a game as any Tiger in recent memory, scoring 16 points while grabbing four boards. Raven Abner added 13, and Tate Farmer 10. “Total team win,” said Coach Gray. “Our guys communicated well tonight, and the result was a win. When we share the ball like tonight, we’re hard to beat.”
The Rebels fought back like many expected, as they’re the top ranked team in the highly competitive 12th region for a reason. Over the course of the 3rd quarter, Clay’s lead diminished from 34-20 at the beginning, to 45-37 at the end. Stingy defense and a hard-nosed brand of basketball caught the Tigers off guard after such a dominant first half.
Clay County started to find more shots falling in the 4th quarter, as the senior leadership took over for the Tigers. Cole Garrison found his lone bucket of the game, but at a crucial time as it came on the heels of a momentum shifting bucket from Boyle County. Garrison’s jumper would help propel the Tigers to their 66-50 victory, proving that the Tigers three-game losing streak was in the rearview mirror.
Connor Robinson – 25pts; Connor Farmer – 16pts; Raven Abner – 13pts; Tate Farmer – 10pts; Cole Garrison – 2pts.
