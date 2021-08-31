(HYDEN, Ky.) – Anytime you can leave Leslie County with a win, you go home happy. That’s exactly what the Tigers (1-1) did on Friday night, leaving Hyden with a 28-14 victory over the Eagles.
Defense was the X-factor for Clay County, along with Adam Collins and Trevor Spurlock. Collins finished with two of Clay’s five interceptions and two touchdowns, while Spurlock had 206 yards rushing on 27 attempts, and a score.
Tiger Coach Mike Sizemore felt his team responded well after a loss to Knox Central in the season opener. “This was a heated contest in front of a loud crowd in Hyden and our guys came out and took care of business,” said Sizemore. “This game is always a great one between our two teams and you can always expect it to be a close, hard fought game that goes into the second half and we saw just that. The history of this game between our two schools has been a great one and you still hear stories of things that have happened in this game in the past with both teams pulling out tough wins over the years, so we were thrilled that our kids still buy into and get excited to play each other. We have been fortunate to come out on the right side of this game the last few years as we did Friday night.”
The Tiger defense was a highlight all night, and Sizemore loved what he saw on that side of the ball for Clay County. “Our guys on the inside done a great job of stopping their run game and it forced them into being one dimensional, and then we were able to come up with the big turnovers that put our team in much better position to have success,” said Sizemore. “Adam Collins came up with two big interceptions to flip the script on them, which is interesting because it almost exactly mirrored what he done as a sophomore when we played them that opened up that game.”
Sizemore was also very pleased with his defensive backs recording the interceptions. Tyson Wagers, Zach Saylor, and Lucas Allen also came up with big interceptions to end drives and get us the ball back,” said Sizemore. “Any time you play a tough opponent in this type of game, you need a great effort defensively and our kids really gave us that. It seems like our offense was on the field the entire night and that really wore them down to allow us to take over in the second half.”
Clay County employed their ground game to do the thumping, as Spurlock had his way with the Eagles. “Trevor has ran extremely hard the last two weeks and has done a great job picking up yards on the ground for us,” said Sizemore. I also credit our passing game and no huddle offense in the first half for wearing down the defense and then we just took advantage of that and went right at them in the second half. Trevor is a tough runner that has worked hard in the offseason to put himself in position to have the kind of success we are hoping he is going to have.”
“He has played behind senior guys like Chandler Hibbard and Ben Meadows his first two years so he is coming into this season a bit under the radar but I look for that to change soon,” added Sizemore. “Trevor and Adam complemented each other well in the backfield in Friday’s game with Trevor being the physical downhill runner and Adam being elusive and shifty on some touchdown runs both behind the blocking of guys like Damian Duff and Carson McKeehan as well as our guys up front. We have a reputation of being a pass happy offense, and we do throw it probably more than anyone does around here, but our guys also can line up and run the ball to finish out games and that still wins tough ball games on the road.”
