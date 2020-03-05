(CORBIN, Ky.) – You could feel a sigh of relief as the final horn buzzed at the Corbin Arena on Wednesday night, as Clay County defeated a very scrappy Barbourville team 80-68. A massive 2nd quarter by Clay County proved to be the turning point, as Clay would outscore Barbourville 27-7 to take a commanding 42-28 lead at halftime.
A sluggish start had many Tiger faithful in attendance worried, as well as those at home. Shaun Vaughn and Matthew Gray of Barbourville lit the Tigers up in the first quarter, as Clay seemingly had no answers for either player early on. A six-point run by Barbourville pushed them ahead to lead 21-15 at the end of the first quarter.
The 2nd quarter however told a much different story. Connor Robinson (19pts) would make two free throws, followed by a charge call against Barbourville. Robinson would then score within seconds, a quick four-point turn. Jacob Curry (24pts) would then explode, hitting two threes along with two layups to put the Tigers on an 11-point run, along with Raven Abner (6pts) and Connor Farmer (14pts) adding salt to the Barbourville wound.
Clay County would cap off a much better 2nd quarter with a Jakob Begley jumper as time expired to head into the break-up 42-28, sending the Tiger crowd into a frenzy, while silencing the Barbourville faithful. The Tiger defense was the spark that fired up the engine, as Clay County would force 10 turnovers in the first half alone. Curry and Robinson would combine for three steals each in the first half.
Clay County would hold onto their lead for the remainder of the contest but struggled to effectively put Barbourville away. Evan Langdon (9pts) would score three consecutive buckets for the Tigers before finding himself in foul trouble at the 4:40 mark in the third quarter. Barbourville would claw back, cutting the Tigers lead to 48-40 as Dylan Bingham would hit a mid-range jumper.
Clay County would head into the fourth quarter holding a solid 57-44 lead but found themselves also losing the rebound battle. Langdon would foul out of the contest with nearly six minutes to play, thrusting the Tigers into small ball mode. Barbourville simply wouldn’t go away, as a 10-point run would thrust them right back into the game 59-57, Clay leads.
Connor Farmer would stop the bleeding for Clay County, making a crucial bucket at the 5:22 mark. Robinson would get an old fashioned three-point play, a steal, followed by a lay in to push Clay County ahead 66-59. The Tigers would go on the close out the contest by sinking free throws late, to advance to the semi-final round to meet Harlan County on Saturday afternoon.
Jacob Curry – 24pts; Connor Robinson – 19pts; Connor Farmer – 14pts; Evan Langdon – 9pts; Raven Abner – 6pts; Jakob Begley – 4pts; Tate Farmer – 4pts.
