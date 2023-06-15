Tilford “Rusty” Barger, Jr. was born on October 18, 1955 in Hazard, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Tilford Barger, Sr. and Daphne Spurlock Barger. He was united in marriage to Evie McQueen Barger of Lily, Kentucky. He is also survived by a son, Nick Barger (Shasta Robinson) of Corbin, Kentucky; two sisters, Charlotte Davidson of Manchester, Kentucky; Deborah Gay of Leatherwood, Kentucky; a grandson, Brandon Robinson, plus a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends to mourn his passing. He was also preceded in death by three siblings, Darryl Barger, Douglas Wayne Barger and Carol Sandlin.
Rusty graduated from EKU with a bachelor’s in criminal justice. Rusty has served for over 40 years at various agencies in almost all the surrounding counties and retired from Jackson and McCreary County EMS. He was a dedicated servant to his community and will be dearly missed by all.
Tilford “Rusty” Barger, Jr. departed this life on Saturday, June 10, 2023 being 67 years, 7 months and 23 days of age.
The funeral service for Tilford “Rusty” Barger, Jr. will be conducted at 2 PM Thursday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery in Burning Springs.
The family of Rusty Barger will receive friends beginning at 11 AM Thursday until the funeral hour of 2 PM at Bowling Funeral Home.
Pallbearers: Nick Barger, Dougie Jones, Joshua Wolfe, Scott Britton, Cody Evans, Drew Howard, and Tyler Davidson
