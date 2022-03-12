Tim Holt, age 58, of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2022.
He leaves behind his mother, Velma Lee Moore Holt; six children, Dustin Holt of London, KY, Tracy Jarvis Hacker & husband Jeff of London, KY, Alexus Dezarn of Somerset, KY, Ned Holt of Richmond, KY, Montana Holt of London, KY, Dexter Holt of London, KY; three siblings, Silas Holt of East Bernstadt, KY, Ada Marie Bowles & husband Scott of East Bernstadt, KY, Paul Holt & wife Delores of Somerset, KY; three grandchildren, Dayne Hacker, Tyra Hacker, Bella Hacker; one great granddaughter, Gabriella Hacker, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Luther Holt; and by his grandchild, Liam Hacker.
Tim was a self-employed farmer. He had a big personality and always had a big story to tell. He loved to hunt and fish, was a ladies’ man, and just lived life fast and hard. He was the best dad ever with a heart big enough to love everyone. Tim was a loyal friend, a real one-of-a-kind man and will be missed greatly by everyone who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Donations may be made in person, by phone or through the following link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=YSCYL5DZZ6WNY
The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
