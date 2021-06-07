The Manchester Tourism Commission is proud to introduce Tim Parks as our first Tourism Director. As the Tourism Commission, we are very excited to have a director in place.
"We felt that at this point in our development a director was necessary for us to take the steps forward in increasing tourism," the commission said in a released statement on the hire. "The Tourism Commission has done a great job in establishing a foundation of tourism in our city and county and expect our new director to expand on what has already been done. The Tourism Commission is keenly aware of its responsibility to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money and feel that a director will allow us to use this more efficiently and to see an increase in the return on those dollars."
After much thought and consideration, Parks was selected to be director. Tim has a true passion for his community. He is a firm believer that Clay County and Manchester have lots to offer that the outside world never sees, and he wants to change that. Tim has a persistent positive outlook and focuses on the good things life has to offer. He brings a tireless work ethic and a great attitude to this position.
Tim comes with a wealth of experience and knowledge about the tourism industry, particularly in Southeastern Kentucky. He has been employed by the State of Kentucky for the past decade, but even with full time employment he has worked tirelessly in the tourism business.
Parks was instrumental in getting the Manchester Musical Festival organized and off the ground. This event has proven to be one of the biggest tourism draws in our area. Tim also helped to start the Main Street Market program, the Manchester New Years Rockin’ Eve, and the MMFer Trail Ride.
Tim has also been involved in other area festivals as a promoter and stage manager, those include, Festival of the Red in Slade, Appalachian Strings and Things in Prestonsburg, North Fork Music Festival in Hazard, Wish Fest in Versailles, The World Chicken Festival in London, and the North Fork Octoberfest in Hazard.
Tim has been recognized for his contributions to his community and area. He received the Community Service Award from the Kentucky Highway Department in 2021. He also was named the winner of the Community Arts and Entertainment Award for the Appalachian Arts Program.
