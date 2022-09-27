Timmy Combs, 63 of Edmonton passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his home. Timmy was born May 15, 1959 in Manchester, Kentucky to the late Andy Combs and Ella Mae Hubbard Wood. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his stepfather Drexel Wood.
Timmy is survived by a daughter Denise Luciano-Ocasio and her children Rosa and Emmanuel all of Indianapolis. A son, Timmy Combs Smith. Five brothers. Terry Combs of Edmonton. David Combs of London, Kentucky. Andy Combs, Jr. of Edmonton. Oscar Bagley of Manchester and Gary Combs of Edmonton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Timmy Combs will be held 3:00 PM, Tuesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial to follow in the Wood Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 9:30 AM Tuesday until service time.
Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted to the care of Mr. Combs. Please share your messages of condolence with the family at www.butlermemorials.com.
