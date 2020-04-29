An argument over tools led to an altercation between brothers and one allegedly shot the other in the face Tuesday afternoon on Crane Creek.
Timmy Madden, 49, is charged with assault 1st degree by the Kentucky State Police following the incident.
At approximately 2:36 p.m. Tuesday, the Clay County 911 Center received a call from Vicki Madden, a sister to the Madden brothers, in reference to a shooting and said her brother Timmy had shot her other brother Teddy in the face during an argument over tools, according to the arrest citation.
Upon arrival by the KSP and Clay County Sheriff’s Department, they discovered the victim, Teddy, in the garage behind the residence with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment.
According to the call from Vickie Madden, she said Timmy and Teddy got into an argument over tools while working in the garage. She stated during the fight, Teddy picked up a stick and hit Timmy on the arm. She advised Timmy ran inside the trailer and retrieved a .22 caliber rifle. She stated once he got outside, he shot Teddy in the face.
According to the report, Timmy told officers he placed the gun in a locked cabinet after the shooting.
Timmy Madden is now lodged in the Clay County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.