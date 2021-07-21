Timothy Lowe, 63, of Columbus, OH, passed away Sunday, July 18th, at the Grant Hospital in Columbus, OH.
Timothy was born in Columbus, OH on October 11, 1957, a son of the late Harold and Ruth Leffler Lowe. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Marines.
Timothy is survived by his wife, Ella Lowe of Columbus, OH; his daughter, Ashley Nicole Glenn of Bremen, OH; and his grandson, Hunter William Hopkins.
He is also survived by the following family members: Billy (Evelyn) Sams, Bonnie (James) Sams, Vanda (Mike) Obryan, Sally (Lonnie) Huff, Patricia (Ray) Ellis, Pricilla (Don) Hinkle, Marvin Sams, and Charlotte and Bill Rizer; his special friend, Matt Davidson; and his childhood friend, Jeff Hornbeck.
In addition to his parents, Timothy was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ella and Estill Sams.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 23rd at Britton Funeral Home, with Steve Young officiating. Burial will follow at the Sams Cemetery on Hector.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Friday, July 23rd at Britton Funeral Home.
