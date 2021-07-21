Timothy Lowe, 63, of Columbus, OH, passed away Sunday, July 18th, at the Grant Hospital in Columbus, OH. 

Timothy was born in Columbus, OH on October 11, 1957, a son of the late Harold and Ruth Leffler Lowe. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Marines. 

Timothy is survived by his wife, Ella Lowe of Columbus, OH; his daughter, Ashley Nicole Glenn of Bremen, OH; and his grandson, Hunter William Hopkins. 

He is also survived by the following family members: Billy (Evelyn) Sams, Bonnie (James) Sams, Vanda (Mike) Obryan, Sally (Lonnie) Huff, Patricia (Ray) Ellis, Pricilla (Don) Hinkle, Marvin Sams, and Charlotte and Bill Rizer; his special friend, Matt Davidson; and his childhood friend, Jeff Hornbeck. 

In addition to his parents, Timothy was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ella and Estill Sams. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 23rd at Britton Funeral Home, with Steve Young officiating. Burial will follow at the Sams Cemetery on Hector. 

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Friday, July 23rd at Britton Funeral Home.

Service information

Jul 23
Visitation
Friday, July 23, 2021
11:00AM-3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 23
Service
Friday, July 23, 2021
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

