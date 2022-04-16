Tina Fee age 81 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday – April 12, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. She is survived by her daughters; Donna Gillahan and Dianna Fee and Robert, her grandchild; Daniel Gillahan and Cecily Hubbard whom she loved as her own grandchild, her sisters and brother; Mary Sue Mullins, Elsie McHugh and Marion Stewart, Jr., and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Fee, her parents; Marion and Nancy Brewer Stewart, her brothers and sisters; James Stewart, Mattie Sebastian, Myrtle Powell, Juanita Edmonds, Freddie Stewart, Imogene Jeter, Doris Freed, C.K. Stewart and Brenda Long.
Funeral services for Tina Fee will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday – April 19, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel with Evangelist Buck Ryan presiding. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. The family of Tina Fee will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday – April 19, 2022 from 11:30 A.M. until the funeral time of 1:00 P.M. at the Rominger Funeral Home.
ARRANGMENTS ARE ENTRUSTED TO THE ROMINGER FUNERAL HOME
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.