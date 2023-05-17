A Manchester man will serve a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to killing two brothers in a motor vehicle accident in February 2020.
David Tipton, 42, entered a guilty plea to two counts of murder in Clay Circuit Court Monday morning. The plea agreement will require him to serve a 22-year sentence on each charge to run concurrently, court records indicate.
In February 2020, Kentucky State Police say a 1994 white Ford F-250 pickup operated by David Tipton, of Manchester, was traveling north on U.S. 421, when he lost control of his vehicle. The Tipton vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided into a 2012 gray Nissan Rogue that was traveling south, driving by Marshall McQueen.
McQueen, 66, sustained fatal injuries in the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the McQueen vehicle, his brother Melvin, died several days later from injuries he received in the accident.
Witnesses at the scene said Tipton’s vehicle nearly collided with other vehicles on the three-lane highway before the crash occurred.
Police say Tipton was intoxicated at the time of the accident.
Final sentencing will be held on August 28th at 9 a.m. He is lodged in the Clay County Detention Center.
