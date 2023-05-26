Clay County Solid Waste, in partnership with Kentucky Division of Waste Management is sponsoring a tire collection event.  

If you have old tires, Clay County residents are encouraged to participate in this this event.  

Tires accepted: Car and truck tires, semi-tires, lawn mower, four-wheeler, agriculture tires (far tires/ skid steer) all tires must be off the rim as long as theyare mentioned here. 

Tires not accepted:  Sheet rubber, liquid/calcium/foam filled tires, mud flaps, OTRs (heavy equipment) and any tire that has a bead width or 1 ¾ inch or larger.

No tire retailers, scrap/salvage yards, recycling business

No out of state tags or drivers licenses can participate

Where & When:

Thursday, June 1st 8:30-4:30 

Friday, June 2nd     8:30-4:30

Saturday, June 3rd  8:30-4:00

Location: 825 Hwy. 1350 Manchester, Ky 40962

         (Old Mid-South Factory Location) 

Please contact the Solid Waste Office at 606-598-1281 for more information.

 

